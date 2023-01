Custode di un villaggio vacanze dà pugno a un cammello: l’animale reagisce e lo uccide

#camel #wwnc #omsk

In the Omsk region, a camel killed a watchman

True, the man was the first to start a fight – he hit the animal. In response, the camel bit the 51-year-old worker. He was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he died in intensive care. pic.twitter.com/7iWWdr06u4

