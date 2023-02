Terremoto Turchia, cane eroe muore di fatica dopo aver salvato due superstiti

🇹🇷🇲🇽 Mexican rescue dog #Proteo died of exhaustion during rescue activities in #Turkey

According to the testimonies he helped rescue at least two individuals

A picture of his last rest before he goes in peace

Thoughts to all the heroes from around the world#earthquaketurkey pic.twitter.com/s29BGdSaky

— Aminollah Faisal (@AminollahFaisal) February 12, 2023