Libya, over 7.000 migrants rejected in six months

VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – To date 7,100 migrants have been forcibly repatriated to Libya. The data comes from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), according to which in the first six months of the year there were also 282 deaths and 449 missing people in the Mediterranean. The figures highlight the deadly risks associated with this migration route and the urgent need for international solutions. The IOM report highlights a growing humanitarian crisis as growing numbers of migrants attempt the perilous journey across the Mediterranean in search of better life opportunities in Europe. Libyàs strategic location made it an important starting point, but the country’s political instability and ongoing conflict have led to serious human rights violations. Detainees in Libyan centers often face overcrowding, lack of medical care and abuse.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly called for an end to these practices and for safer migration routes to be established. IOM and other international bodies are calling for greater support to improve conditions in Libya and the creation of legal and safe routes for migrants and refugees.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –