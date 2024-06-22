Tunisia intercepted over 1,800 migrants

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international NGO Alarm Phone said that 65 migrants are at risk in the central Mediterranean. The NGO added it is in contact with a group of about 65 people who escaped from Libya and are in severe distress. Alarm Phone confirmed that the authorities are informed and urged for an immediate rescue.

Meanwhile, another humanitarian NGO, Sea-Watch International said that after

Tuesday’s brutal beatings of migrants who escaped from Libya and were trying to reach Italy, the Libyan coastguard abducted more migrants in international waters again yesterday, risking their lives. Following this notification, the crew of Humanity 1 operated by the NGO SOS Humanity witnessed three cases of refugees being intercepted and illegally forced back to Libya.

In another development, SOS Humanity rescued two boats full of migrants in distress. The crew of Humanity 1 rescued 31 people from an unseaworthy fibreglass boat in distress. None of those on board were wearing lifejackets. The boat was spotted by the crew’s lookout using binoculars and had departed from Libya. Following this rescue, the same crew rescued a further 75 people, including women and children, from an overcrowded wooden boat in distress in international waters. There was no lifesaving equipment on board and the boat was unseaworthy.

Meanwhile, Tunisia intercepted more than 1,800 migrants, thwarting 59 attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, during last weekend. There were 18 Tunisian citizens among those who tried to set out on the journey, the National Guard confirmed. Two bodies were recovered, while 24 smugglers, including organisers and mediators, were held. The Tunisian authorities said security forces prevented more than 30,000 people from crossing to Europe through Tunisiàs territorial waters in the first five months of 2024

