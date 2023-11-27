Paura in Belgio per allarme bomba, chiuse 30 scuole

Le scuole sono state chiuse anche a Bruxelles e nel Brabant. Nella lista degli istituti temporaneamente chiusi non figurano scuole ebraiche
Una trentina di scuole sono state chiuse in Belgio in seguito ad allarmi bomba. Lo riferiscono le autorità belghe.
Le scuole sono state chiuse anche a Bruxelles e nella regione di Brabant. Nella lista degli istituti temporaneamente chiusi non figurano scuole ebraiche.
